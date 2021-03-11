Early morning forecast Thursday, March 11, 2021

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week even though we are going to have some clouds around. It will be breezy with times of clouds and sunshine. There will be a shower or two around the area with the highest chance in the northern and western part of the region. Most of us; however, will stay dry. Highs will range from the lower to middle 60s to the west to near 70 in the valleys farther to the east. A cold front will bring some scattered showers Thursday night into early Friday but it does not look like we will have much in the way of rainfall which would continue our very dry start to the month of March.

After any early showers on Friday, the rest of the day will feature clouds and sunshine with highs in the 50s to near 60. Behind this front, the weekend will be cooler sunshine and just a few clouds each day. Highs each day will be in the middle 40s across the higher terrain to near 50 in some of the deeper valleys. Clouds will increase with the next front Monday with the chance for some showers arriving late. Highs will be in the 40s. Showers are likely next Tuesday with highs again