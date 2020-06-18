Early morning forecast Thursday, June 17, 2020

As an upper level low pressure system shifts northward, we will have more clouds than sunshine Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms around each day. The most numerous activity will be in the afternoon into the evening hours. While not everyone will get hit with rain, those that do can have a downpour. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s with highs in the lower to middle 80s on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. There will likely be a couple of showers and thunderstorms around each day, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. While not every spot will be hit, the spots that do get hit can get a downpour. Highs each day will be in the middle 80s. The nights will also be quite muggy with lows in the 60s. The next front will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms later Monday; otherwise, it will stay warm and humid with more clouds than sunshine. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 80s. This front will still be close enough to bring a shower or thunderstorm in spots on Tuesday. It will still be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine Tuesday with highs near to just above 80. Wednesday will most likely be rain free with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s.