Early morning forecast Thursday, June 11, 2020

There is still a slight chance for a shower early Thursday then the rest of the day will feature a return of at least partial sunshine. Highs will be close to 80 and the humidity will start to drop. Thursday night will be more comfortable with a mostly clear sky and lows in the 50s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. It will be seasonably warm, but not too humid with highs in the 70s to near 80.

Another front will move through later Friday night into Saturday, most likely without any precipitation. Behind that system it will be a little cooler this weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower with highs in the lower to middle 70s. An upper level low pressure system will develop close to the area on Sunday into early next week. This could give us very unsettled weather or the weather could be nice and it all depends on whether this system develops to our west or east. Right now we are thinking we will have more clouds than sunshine on Sunday and Monday with the chance for some showers and drizzle. Highs will be in the 60s to the lower 70s. Tuesday will feature clouds and some sunshine. The chance for rainfall is there but it still could be dry. We’ll have a better feel as time gets closer.