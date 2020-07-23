Early morning forecast Thursday, July 23, 2020

A cold front will move through the region on Thursday with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm and humid on Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Behind that front, slightly drier air will start to move in for the end of work week. Friday will be warm, but not too humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. While a shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out, most of us will be rain free. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

This upcoming weekend will also be quite warm and humid with at least partial sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 80s. Sunday will be a little hotter with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A thunderstorm can not be ruled out Sunday afternoon. Monday will be a hot and humid day with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

An approaching cold front may bring us a thunderstorm by the end of the day. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Behind the front Tuesday will be quite warm and humid with clouds and sunshine and only the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle to upp 80s. Wednesday will be warm, but not too humid with some sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s.