Early morning forecast Thursday, July 1, 2021

The heatwave has now broken. Thursday will be an unsettled day with more clouds than sunshine along with showers. Some of the rainfall could be heavier. The showers will be more scattered during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 70s, but it will still be humid. This front will sink south of the area on Friday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine but there can be a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in a few spots. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s with lower humidity.

A pop-up shower or two can still be around on Saturday; otherwise, we’ll have a comfortable day with times of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Independence Day should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. In fact the sky may be mostly clear by the time fireworks show. We’ll be live at Delgrosso’s Summer Thunder starting at 9pm. We’ll have comfortable highs in the middle to upper 70s. Monday will be a bit warmer with partial sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.