Early morning forecast Thursday, January 9, 2020

Thursday will still be chilly, but not nearly as cold nor as windy and Wednesday was. Sunshine will be mixed with some clouds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. We may briefly drop into the 20s Thursday evening but then temperatures will likely rise a little as clouds thicken. The next storm system will pass well to our west on Friday and this help to bring us a much warmer and more unsettled weather pattern for the upcoming weekend. Some showers and drizzle will be near the area on Friday, but the bulk of some rainfall may stay just north and west of our region. Temperatures on Friday may still be slow to rebound with the mercury slowly rising through the 40s. A flow of mild and moist air will continue Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures Friday night will drop no lower than the 40s and then should rise well into the 50s despite a good deal of clouds and scattered showers and drizzle on Saturday. If everything sets up perfect, some places could even be flirting with the 60 degree mark or higher. This is very close to the records for the date.

Sunday will start mild with some showers and temperatures in the 50s, but then cooler air may start to move on in during the afternoon with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Monday. It will turn milder again with high temperatures in the 40s on Monday. Another round of relatively mild and wet weather is possible Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We’ll have a fair amount of clouds with some showers developing on Tuesday and likely lasting into Wednesday. Highs each day will be in the 40s.