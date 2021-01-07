Early morning forecast Thursday, January 7, 2021

Thursday will likely start off with a fair amount of clouds, but sunshine will make a return. The clearing may take a while for areas west of I-99. Despite a return of at least some sunshine, it will still be a seasonably chilly day with highs in the middle 30s. The next disturbance will pass week to our south on Friday, but will bring a fair amount of clouds back to the area. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 30s.
Behind the system, the weekend will be seasonably chilly with times of clouds and sunshine. There may be a little more in the way of sunshine on Sunday. Highs each day will be in the middle 30s. Clouds will start to become more prominent on Monday with highs in the middle 30s. The next storm system pass close enough to bring a bit of a wintry mix on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 30s. There may be some leftover flurries early Wednesday then the rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 30s.