Early morning forecast Thursday, February 18, 2021

Snow will continue to develop through the early morning hours. Accumulations by sunrise will be less than an inch in parts of Elk, Cameron and Jefferson counties with as much as a few inches in parts of Bedford County and southern Huntingdon County. The morning commute will be slippery. Temperatures tonight will drop into the teens to the lower 20s later this evening and then may rise some by morning. The good news is that the snow comes in chunks and that will help the roads a lot during the daylight hours on Thursday even though the temperatures will stay a good bit below freezing. Additional accumulation during the daylight hours will be a coating to an inch or two. We’ll have some snow showers around Thursday night, but the additional accumulation will not be too much.

We believe total accumulation with this system will be 1-3″ near and north of I-80. 3-6″ south of this area down to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Clearfield, Centre and Clearfield counties to the southeast from Thursday through Thursday night.Places south of the turnpike may get over 6” through whole event. Friday will be blustery with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Temperatures will reach into the lower 30s, but a brisk wind will make it feel colder than that. Saturday will be blustery and cold with clouds, some sunshine and still the chance for some snow showers or flurries. Highs will be in the 20s to near 30. Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend with sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. The next system will bring some snow and rain showers on Monday. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny but milder with highs near to just above 40. Wednesday will feature clouds and sunshine with a milder afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Some places will make a run toward 50° later next week.