Early morning forecast Thursday, February 13, 2020

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for northwestern Centre, Clearfield and Jefferson counties northward. These advisories last into Thursday morning, but we should be mostly, if not all rain, a good bit before sunrise. Any wintry leftover wintry mix through the overnight hours will continue to change to all rain. Though temperatures will still be near the freezing mark in places, especially near and north of I-80.

Thursday will start mild with some rain, but cold air will start to arrive along with a gusty wind. The rain showers will mix with and then change to snow showers during the afternoon hours. Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the 40s, some places near 50, but temperatures will then fall fast with a strong, gusty wind. Temperatures will fall fast during the afternoon, some places reaching into the 20s by evening. We’ll have some flurries and snow showers with a gusty wind Thursday night with lows in the teens to near 20. Friday may start off with some flurries then the rest of the day will feature clouds and sunshine with highs only in the 20s. With a clear sky and light winds, temperatures will be dropping well down into the teens, even into the single digits in places, Friday night. Saturday will start off very cold, but with a fair amount of sunshine, it won’t be quite as cold during the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 30s. The next disturbance will move through the region with a fair amount of clouds along with the chance for some sprinkles and flurries. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 40s. The next storm system will likely bring rain Monday night into Tuesday. There is only a chance for the rain to start off as a bit of a wintry mix. It will breezy and relatively mild on Tuesday despite the rain with highs in the 40s. Colder air will make a return on Wednesday with a cloudy to partly sunny sky and a gusty wind. There can also still be some showers or a flurry in places on Wednesday with highs in the 30s to the lower 40s.