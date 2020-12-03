Early morning forecast Thursday, December 3, 2020

Thursday will start off with some peeks of sunshine but then we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Despite an increase in clouds, it won’t be quite as cold as the past couple of days with highs in lower to middle 40s. We’ll have a fair amount of clouds Thursday with lows in the upper 20s to near 30. The next system will approach from the south on Friday. It will turn out rather cloudy.

A chilly rain will develop and there could be a wintry mix the farther north you are. Highs on Friday will be near to just above 40, but likely temperatures will be in the 30s when the precipitation falls. The rain and wintry mix will remain possible Friday night into Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s to near 40. Sunday will turn blustery and cold with clouds and some sunshine. There will be a scattering of flurries and snow showers with highs in the 30s. Monday will also be windy and cold with variable cloudiness along with some flurries and snow showers. The snow showers will be more numerous in the western part of the region. Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 30s. There may be a flurry early; otherwise, Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the 30s. The next system will be bringing that chance for snow or a windy mix on Wednesday of next week with highs in the 30s.