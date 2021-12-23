Early morning forecast Thursday, December 23, 2021

We’ll have a chilly breeze on Thursday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. An approaching warm front may bring us some flurries by the end of the day. The best chance for this will be in the far northern part of the region where some spots could have a covering of snow. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s.

Some light snow will change to a wintry mix Thursday night. There can be a covering to maybe an inch in some places near and north of I-80. A light wintry mix is still possible early Friday morning then the rest of Christmas Eve Day will feature plenty of clouds with some drizzle. Highs will be in the lower 40s. A slow moving disturbance will bring us rain Friday night into Christmas Day. Temperatures Christmas Day will rise through the 40s with some places reaching the lower 50s.

Behind this system, Sunday will be breezy and cool with clouds and sunshine along with scattered flurries. There may be a snow shower in spots. Highs on Sunday will be close to 40. Monday will be rather cloudy with just the chance for a bit of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the 30s. There’s a better chance for showers or a wintry mix on Tuesday with highs in the 30s to near 40. We’ll continue to have more clouds than sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. As of now, the year looks like it will end on a milder note.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.