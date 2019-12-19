Early morning forecast, Thursday, December 19, 2019

We’ll still have some flurries and snow showers around the area this evening then the rest of tonight will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky, blustery and much colder. Lows will be in the single digits to the lower teens. Additional accumulation tonight will range from little or none east of I-99 to another inch, maybe two in some spots near and west of Route 219.

We’ll still have some clouds early then the rest of Thursday will stay cold with a partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 20s. We’ll have a few clouds around Thursday night with lows in the teens. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. There will be enough clouds and to keep temperatures from rising much higher than the lower to middle 30s. This weekend will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s to near 40. Sunday will be slightly higher with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Some places will reach the middle 40s Sunday. An area of high pressure to the south will give us plenty of sunshine and even milder air for early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will get into the lower to middle 40s. Christmas Eve day will stay mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 40s. Clouds will thicken up again on Christmas Day. Drizzle or a bit of rain will try to move in by the end of the day. There should be no travel issues though with temperatures reaching into the 40s. We’ll have a better chance for showers on Friday but it will stay mild.