Early morning forecast Thursday, December 16, 2021

We’ll have a couple of showers leftover early then the rest of tonight will remain mostly cloudy and mild for mid-December. Lows will be within a few degrees of 40. We’ll turn unseasonably warm on Thursday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine in the morning, but clouds will dominate by the middle of the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s near and west of Route 219 to the middle 60s in some of the deeper valleys east of I-99.

A cold front will bring some showers later Thursday into Thursday night. Behind the front, Friday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day. It will be much cooler than Thursday but still mild for the middle of December with highs close to 50. A disturbance may bring some rain to the south by the end of the day on Friday. We’ll have a chilly rain on Saturday. As colder air starts to press into the region, the rain may mix with snowflakes in spots before coming to an end Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 40s. A flurry or snow shower cannot be ruled out on Sunday; otherwise, we’ll have times of clouds and sunshine along with a chilly breeze. Highs will be in the 30s. The weather will be seasonable and calm early next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be closer to 40 with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.