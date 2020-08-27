Early morning forecast Thursday, August 27, 2020

We will have a surge of heat coming briefly Thursday thanks to a gusty breeze along with sunshine mixing with clouds. A few spots can have a shower or thunderstorm later in the day as a front approaches from the north. This front will stay stalled north of the area on Friday but will be close enough to bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms with more clouds than sunshine. Once again, many spots will be missed, but the storms that do pop up should be strong. It will still be quite warm and humid on Friday with highs in the middle 80s.

This front will sink through the area on Saturday with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some will bring heavier rainfall as this front will tap some of the moisture from the remnants of Laura. High temperatures Saturday will be near 80, but will really be determined by the number and timing of showers and thunderstorms around. This front will sink to the south and clean out the moisture for the second half of the weekend. Some nice weather is coming for Sunday and Monday with sunshine and lower humidity. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70s followed by a refreshing night with lows well down in the 50s Sunday night. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s to near 80. Tuesday will be warm and a little more humid with clouds and sunshine. There could be a thunderstorm by the end of the day. Highs on Tuesday will be near to just above 80. Wednesday will be a little warmer and more humid with clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s.