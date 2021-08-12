Early morning forecast Thursday, August 12, 2021

We’ll have some leftover showers in the area early tonight. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog. It’s going to stay muggy tonight with lows within a few degrees of 70. Thursday will be hot and humid with some hazy sunshine. A couple of thunderstorms will approach from the northwest during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near to just above 90. Some of the deeper valleys to the east of I-99 will reach into the middle 90s. Friday will be very warm and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. A cold front will still be close enough to bring a couple of thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with just the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Sunday will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warm, but shouldn’t be too humid, with highs near to just above 80. Monday will be a touch bit more humid with clouds and sunshine. A thunderstorm is possible by the end of the day with highs near to jus above 80. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a bit warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs each day will be near to just above 80.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.