Early morning forecast Thursday, April 30, 2020

Showers will become more numerous and heavier into and through the early morning hours on Thursday. There will also likely be a line of soaking thunderstorms moving through early Thursday. Because we may have over an inch of rain in a short period of time, a flood watch is in effect for later tonight through tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will be mostly in the 50s. Behind the line of these showers and thunderstorms, the rest of Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers. As the wind shifts, temperatures will rebound a good bit reaching into the 60s. Some places east of I-99 may even flirt with the 70° mark.

Behind the front, Friday will be a cooler day again with more clouds than sunshine along with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. The weekend will start off nice with some sunshine and temperatures pushing well into the 60s to near 70 on Saturday. Sunday will still be mild despite more clouds than sunshine. Some showers are possible later Sunday, more likely Sunday night as a disturbance passes close to the area. Highs on Sunday will once again be well into the 60s to the lower 70s. Behind that system, Monday will be a nicer day with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will feature clouds and sunshine, but clouds will start to win out during the afternoon as some may arrive before evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Another front will bring some showers on Wednesday. We’ll have a good deal of clouds along with highs in the 50s.