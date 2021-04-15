Early morning forecast Thursday, April 15, 2021

We’re set to have a chilly and unsettled end to the work week. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be more breaks in the clouds the farther north you are. Farther to the south, where there are more clouds, there still could be some sprinkles or showers. As chilly air presses into the region, we’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Thursday with scattered showers. These showers will be more numerous from the midday into the evening hours and also in the higher terrain west of I-99. Temperatures Thursday will only rise into the lower to middle 50s. Some of the higher elevations will not get out of the 40s. There is also a chance for some snowflakes to mix in with any shower Thursday evening into Friday morning, mainly over the higher terrain. Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers. Once again, these showers will be more concentrated from the midday into the evening hours. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s.

The weather will improve a bit for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Sunday will become rather cloudy. There will be the possibility for a couple of showers developing for the afternoon. Highs will be near 60. The chance for a shower will linger into Monday; otherwise, we will have variable cloudiness. Monday will be cool with lows in the 50s. We’ll have both clouds and sunshine on Tuesday, but the chance for showers may still be there in the northwestern part of the region. A sprinkle is possible early then Wednesday will be quite chilly with a cloudy to partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. We’ll stay quite cool into the end of next week.