Early morning forecast Saturday, November 23rd, 2019

We’ll have some sunshine early today but then clouds will thicken fast as the next storm system approaches the region. This system will develop some rain from the south to the north during the afternoon. Temperatures may drop enough that the rain may freeze on a few surfaces for a time, but that should be the exception, not the rule. Highs on today will only be in the lower 40s, and once the rain starts, some places will drop into the 30s. As this system starts to pull away to the east, we’re going to have the rain mix with and then change to some flurries and snow showers later tonight into early Sunday. Clouds will break for some sunshine Sunday afternoon with highs in the 40s.

A bubble of high pressure will build over the region for the start of next week. It’s not going to be a typical area of high pressure with some clouds mixed in with sunshine. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s. Sunshine will fade behind an increase in cloudiness on Tuesday. Despite the increase in cloudiness, Tuesday will be relatively mild. Highs will be in the lower to perhaps middle 50s. The next front will bring some showers on Wednesday. As the front passes to the east, the rain showers may mix with flurries before coming to an end. Highs on Wednesday will be near 50 but temperatures will fall during the day.

Thanksgiving Day may start with scattered flurries, then the rest of the day will be seasonably chilly with a cloudy to partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s with a bit of a breeze making it feel even colder than that.