Early morning forecast Saturday, May 8, 2021

We’ll continue to have a scattering of showers this morning into the afternoon hours. It will be a chilly day with highs in the lower to middle 50s even though the clouds will break for some sunshine during the afternoon. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and quite chilly with lows in the 30s.

Unfortunately, the weather does not get any better for Mother’s Day. Clouds will thicken up early in the day with rain developing for the midday and afternoon hours. Temperatures are not going to rise much, only briefly reaching to near 50 early and then again later in the day with temperatures holding in the 40s for the rest of the day. There still can be some showers early then the rest of the day will likely be dry with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Wednesday will be even nicer with a good deal of sunshine along with highs in the lower to middle 60s. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine Thursday with highs close to 60. Friday will feature both clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.