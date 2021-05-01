Morning forecast Saturday, May 1, 2021

Today will still be a bit breezy and cool with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and not nearly as cool as last night with lows in the upper 40s to near 50. We’re going to have another warm-up Sunday into the beginning of next week. Sunday will feature both clouds and sunshine with a much warmer afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. With a front approaching from the north, there can be a shower in a few spots near and north of I-80. Monday will feature times of clouds and sunshine. Some showers and thunderstorms will be approaching the region from the west later in the day. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Tuesday will also feature a good deal of clouds with a couple of showers and thunderstorms around. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday will remain unsettled with a good deal of clouds with showers and a thunderstorm or two still possible. Highs will be close to 70. Sunshine will make a return on Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Showers may make a return next Friday and it will be cooler as we head into that weekend.

