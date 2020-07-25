Early morning forecast Saturday, July 25, 2020

A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine mixed with only a few clouds at times today. It will turn quite warm, but it will not be too humid. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear and quite mild with a few patches of fog. Lows will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Tomorrow will be a little hotter with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Monday will be a hot and humid day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. An approaching cold front may bring some thunderstorms close to the area from the northwest later in the day. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s to near 90. A couple of showers and thunderstorms will be around the area Monday night into Tuesday. Otherwise, Tuesday will be quite warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Wednesday will be warm, but not too humid with some sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday will also be seasonably warm with a sunny to partly cloudy sky and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Friday will be a little warmer and more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs again will be in the lower to middle 80s.