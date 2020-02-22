Early morning forecast Saturday, February 22, 2020

A large area of high pressure will slide under the area and dominate our weather through the upcoming weekend. Today will feature plenty of sunshine with a milder afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. With a clear sky, it will be chilly, but not too cold tonight. Lows will be in the 20s. Tomorrow will also feature a good deal of sunshine and temperatures will rebound a little more with highs in the 40s to near 50.

The next system will bring some clouds back to the area on Monday. There is a chance for some rain to arrive later in the day. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s. We’ll have some rain Monday night into Tuesday. There is a slight chance for the rain to mix with snowflakes in some places north of I-80. Rain should taper to showers later Tuesday and it will turn milder with highs in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The unsettled weather pattern will continue on Wednesday. We’ll have plenty of clouds with some rain and drizzle developing. Highs will be in the 40s. Behind that system, Thursday will become windy and colder with a good deal of clouds along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s and then temperatures will drop during the afternoon. Friday will still be brisk and cold with more clouds than sunshine along with some flurries, maybe snow showers. Highs will be near to just above 30.