Early morning forecast Saturday, February 13, 2021

Clouds will be prominent again on today. The next system approaching from the west will be very limited in moisture as a stronger system passes through the Southeast. We’ll just have a bit of snow and sleet at times today into tonight, especially from the afternoon to the nighttime hours. High today will be in the 20s, slightly lower than what Friday will be. There is still a slight chance for a bit of snow very early on Sunday then the rest of Valentine’s Day will be cloudy to partly sunny. Highs will rebound into the lower to middle 30s.

A stronger system will bring us some snow back to the area on Monday. The difference this time around is that there will be a fair amount of mild and moist air moving aloft. This means that there will likely be sleet along with the snow. It also means there is a potential for heavier precipitation in places. We’ll have a lot better feel on this system as we head through the weekend. There still can be a wintry mix early Tuesday but that should come to an end during the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be near to just above 30. More tranquil weather looks to return on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above the freezing mark. Another wintry mix will develop on Thursday. This system may turn out to be mostly sleet and freezing rain, which if this happens, could cause more in the way of travel problems. The wintry mix may even turn to rain for a time Thursday night into early Friday before colder air and snow showers make a return later Friday.