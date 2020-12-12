Early morning forecast Saturday, December 12, 2020

We’re going to have an increase in cloudiness tonight. With the increase in clouds, it will not be as cold as last night. Lows will be in the 30s. Some of the higher elevations near and west of Route 219 may not even drop into the 30s. Areas of valley fog will develop near and east of I-99. Some of that fog could be dense. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine on Saturday. It will be relatively mild, but not as warm as Friday with highs in the 40s to near 50. An approaching front will bring a shower to some spots by the end of Saturday, especially in the north and western part of the region. This front will bring scattered showers Saturday night into Sunday. It will become breezy on Sunday with variable cloudiness. Temperatures will reach well into the 40s Sunday morning and midday, but temperatures will start to fall during the afternoon.

This change is a precursor of what may be a winterlike week next week. The first disturbance is going to pass to our south on Monday. Close enough that some of us could be clipped with some snow. We’re going to have to watch that system. Highs on Monday will be in the 30s. Tuesday will be a chilly day with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s. A stronger storm system is going to cut through the region on Wednesday. This storm looks like it will bring a significant snow and/or wintry mix. There is a lot of uncertainty with this system and will have a much better feel once we get past the first system on Monday. Behind that system Thursday will bring a cold wind with variable cloudiness and scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s. A couple of flurries still can not be ruled on Friday; otherwise, it will be a seasonably chilly with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 30s.