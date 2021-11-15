Early morning forecast Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday will be windy and chilly with more clouds than sunshine. There will be scattered flurries and snow showers, most numerous west of Route 219. Additional accumulation during the day on Monday will range from just a spotty covering east of I-99 to an inch, maybe two on some on non-paved surfaces to the west. There is still the chance for a flurry, early Tuesday, especially north of I-80; otherwise, the day will feature times of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 40s. A warm front will push through the area by Wednesday. It will turn windy and warmer Wednesday with partial sunshine and highs near to just above 60.

Thursday will still be quite mild despite clouds thickening with the next cold front. This front will bring showers, maybe even a rumble of thunder, Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Behind the front, Friday will be a chillier day with clouds breaking for some sunshine. There may be a flurry or snow shower in a few spots before the clearing. Highs on Friday will only be in the lower to middle 40s. Saturday will be a tranquil, cool day with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 40s. Another front will return clouds and showers to the area next Sunday. Much colder air will then more in before Thanksgiving.

