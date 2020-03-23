Early morning forecast Monday, March 23, 2020

We’re going to have a mix of rain and snow for the early morning hours on Monday. It is going to be mostly rain mixed with some snow in the lower elevations. Once you get in some of the higher elevations we are going to have more snow than rain and there can be a slushy coating to an inch or so by Monday morning, especially on the grassy surfaces. As of right now it still doesn’t look like there is going to be any significant travel problems as low temperatures tonight are going to be near to above the freezing mark in most locations. The mix will go to all rain showers and drizzle everywhere by Monday afternoon. It will stay chilly with showers and drizzle along with areas of fog. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.



Showers and drizzle will end then we will have some clearing Monday night. Tuesday will feature sunshine giving way to clouds with highs in the 40s to near 50. Some showers and drizzle are likely again Tuesday night into Wednesday with a good deal of clouds and highs once again near 50. We’ll have a more tranquil day on Thursday with times of clouds and sunshine. There is only a chance for a bit of rain or drizzle later in the day. Highs will be in the 50s. Showers are likely on Friday, with maybe even a thunderstorm. It will be a milder day on Friday with highs in the 50s to near 60. Showers and maybe a thunderstorm are possible again on Saturday with highs in the 50s.

