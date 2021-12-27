Early morning forecast Monday, December 27, 2021

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will start to develop by dawn.

This mix of snow and ice will continue Monday morning. There will be little or no snow accumulation with exception of near and north of I-80 where there will be around an inch or two of accumulation. There can be icy spots everywhere through the morning commute. The mix will slowly change to just plain showers and drizzle during the afternoon from the southwest to the northeast. Because of the icing, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory of Jefferson, Indiana, Cambria, and Somerset Counties from 6am until 1pm. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the rest of the region from 8am until 3pm.

Tuesday will feature more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Some rain will develop Tuesday afternoon, mixed with snow in spots near and north of I-80. We’ll continue to have some rain with a mix north Tuesday night. Showers early Wednesday will give way to a cloudy to partly sunny sky during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50.

Another disturbance will bring showers to the area again later Wednesday night into Thursday. Showers will try to end later Thursday with maybe some clearing before evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s which is still a good bit above average. Friday will likely be the nicest day of the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 40s. Rain will develop again on Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. The rain may mix with snow showers before ending on Sunday.

