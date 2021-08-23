Early morning forecast Monday, August 23, 2021

As the remnants of what once was Hurricane Henri slowly moves through New England, drier air will be pulled into our area. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Monday. It will be quite warm and humid which can also help to bring a shower or thunderstorm to some spots. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. An area of high pressure will build over the region on Tuesday. This will give us more sunshine than clouds on Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Wednesday will be hot and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Thursday and Friday will stay very warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. There may be a shower or thunderstorm in spots each afternoon and evening. High both days will be in middle to uppers 80s. Some places may reach 90. The following weekend will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with a couple of showers and thunderstorms around.

