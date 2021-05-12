Early morning forecast May, 12, 2021

Wednesday will feature sunshine that will mix with some pop-up clouds. Temperatures will still be below average with highs in the 50s to near 60. There will also still be a bit of a breeze on Wednesday. Thursday will turn even milder with sunshine that will mix with clouds. A couple of isolated sprinkles or showers cannot be ruled out. Highs Thursday will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a shower in some spots. Highs will be in the middle 60s. This weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with milder afternoons. There will be a couple of pop-up showers or thunderstorms on Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. There is also the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in spots on Sunday with highs closer to 70. It will turn even milder early next week. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Monday with the chance for some showers late. Highs will be near to just above 70. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a couple of showers, maybe a thunderstorm, around. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.