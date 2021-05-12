Early morning forecast May, 12, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday will feature sunshine that will mix with some pop-up clouds. Temperatures will still be below average with highs in the 50s to near 60. There will also still be a bit of a breeze on Wednesday. Thursday will turn even milder with sunshine that will mix with clouds. A couple of isolated sprinkles or showers cannot be ruled out. Highs Thursday will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a shower in some spots. Highs will be in the middle 60s. This weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with milder afternoons. There will be a couple of pop-up showers or thunderstorms on Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. There is also the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in spots on Sunday with highs closer to 70. It will turn even milder early next week. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Monday with the chance for some showers late. Highs will be near to just above 70. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a couple of showers, maybe a thunderstorm, around. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.  

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss