Early morning forecast Friday, September 4, 2020

A front will still be close enough to bring some clouds first thing in the morning on Friday, maybe even a leftover shower or sprinkle in the Laurel Highlands. The rest of Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and a bit breezy. The humidity will start to lower during the afternoon Highs on Friday will be in the 70s. Friday night will be a more refreshing night with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

A bubble of high pressure will give us gorgeous weather for the upcoming weekend. We’ll have a nice day on Saturday with low humidity and highs in the 70s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine in most spots, but some pop up clouds will be around during the afternoon, especially near and north of I-80. It will be comfortably cool Saturday night with lows ranging from the middle 40s in some of the cool spots to the lower 50s in some of the larger towns. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday with a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

The next front now looks like it will stay well to our north and leave us with sunshine and just a few clouds on Labor Day. We will have sunshine and some clouds with a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with low humidity and highs in the 70s to near 80. Wednesday will be seasonably warm with clouds and sunshine. Some of us could have a shower as a disturbance passes by to our south. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 70s. There is still a slight chance for a shower early then we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 70s and lowering humidity.