Early morning forecast Friday, September 27th, 2019

The early morning hours of Friday will be quite chilly with low temperatures will be in the 40s with some of the coldest spots dropping into the upper 30s. There will only be a few pockets of valley fog into the early morning hours on Friday.

An area of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine on Friday. It will be pleasantly warm in the afternoon on Friday with high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.

The next front will move into the region over the weekend. Saturday will be warm and more humid with times of clouds and sunshine. This front can bring a couple of showers, maybe a thunderstorm on Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will rise through the 70s and to near 80 in places. The front may still be close enough to give us a shower or a touch of drizzle in places on Sunday; otherwise, we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s. This front should lift back north of the region for the early part of next week and set the stage for warm weather. The front will lift back north of the region on Monday giving us the chance for a shower or a touch of drizzle. We’ll have intervals of clouds and sunshine on Monday with a warm afternoon. Highs will be well into the 70s, approaching 80 in spots. Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite warm and humid with some sunshine and just the small chance for a shower in places. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s on Tuesday and in the middle 80s on Wednesday. This is much higher than the average high temperatures for the date which is in the lower to middle 60s. The nights will also be muggy with many spots not dropping below 60.