Early morning forecast Friday, September 20th, 2019

Some areas of fog will develop through the early morning hours on Friday, mainly in the valley locations. Morning low temperatures will once again be in the 40s. After the patchy morning fog the rest of Friday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures well into the 70s. Friday night Will not be as cool as recent nights with low temperatures mostly in the 50s. The humidity will start to come up over the weekend. We will have a mix of clouds in sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures near the 80 degree mark. A shower cannot be ruled out anytime later Saturday into Sunday, but most of us should stay rain free.

The next front will move through the area on Monday with variable cloudiness and just scattered showers. A thunderstorm can also not be ruled out. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 70s. Behind that front there still may be a shower or a touch of drizzle in places very early Tuesday then the rest of the day will become partly to mostly sunny. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 70s. It will turn cooler Tuesday night with some spots maybe dropping into the 40s. Wednesday will be nice with partial sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 70s.