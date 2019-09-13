Early morning forecast Friday, September 13th, 2019

A front will stall to our south on Friday which will leave us with a much cooler day thanks to an easterly flow from the Atlantic Ocean. We’ll have a good deal of clouds along with some drizzle, and in spots, a shower. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s which is a good 10 to 20 degrees cooler than Thursday. Another front will sweep through the area Saturday morning and midday along with scattered showers. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine later Saturday but it may take a while in some locations. Highs Saturday will be in the 70s.

An area of high pressure will then give us nice weather for Sunday into Monday. Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasantly warm with lower humidity and highs in the 70s to near 80. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Monday. Highs will again be in the 70s to near 80 and it will start to turn more humid. As this high pressure system moves off of the coastline, an easterly flow from the Atlantic will develop and eventually return cloudier weather again. Tuesday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky with only a slight chance for a shower or some drizzle. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday will feature a good deal of clouds with a shower or some drizzle. Highs again will be in the lower to middle 70s. We’ll have partial sunshine on Thursday. It will be warm for the second half of September with highs mostly in the middle 70s.