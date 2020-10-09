Early morning forecast Friday, October 9, 2020

Friday is going to be a very nice day. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for most of the day, but some high clouds will start to approach from the southwest later in the day. These are clouds that will be streaming from what is now Hurricane Delta. The sunshine will turn the cool morning into a pleasant afternoon with highs in the 60s to near 70. We’re going to be between two systems on Saturday. A front that will be sinking into the region from the north and the remnants of hurricane Delta to the south. Delta strengthen again today and will likely become major hurricane as it moves northward in the Gulf of Mexico. This storm should weaken a little before moving onto Louisiana later Friday. It also does seem like it’s going to bring us at least some rainfall.

Saturday will become breezy and warmer with clouds and sunshine though the day may end up clouds. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 60s. Sunday will feature a good deal of clouds with some rain developing, especially the farther south you are. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 60s. We’ll have rain at varying rates Sunday night into Monday. This is good news as the drought monitor expanded the area in a drought. There will also be areas of fog Mondayy with highs in the lower to middle 60s. We do really need the rainfall. A shower or two is still likely on Tuesday; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the 60s. Wednesday will should be a relatively nice day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Thursday will become breezy with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 60s.