Early morning forecast Friday, October 8, 2021

The humid October weather pattern continues. Friday will feature clouds, some sunshine along with drizzle and a shower in spots. The best chance for some peeks of sunshine will be west of Route 219. Highs on Friday will be near to just above 70. A slow-moving disturbance will bring us more in the way of showers on Saturday. That combined with a flow from the Atlantic Ocean will keep temperatures in the 60s.

We will still have more clouds than sunshine on Sunday. There still will be some drizzle and a shower in places. Highs will be near to just above 70. Monday and Tuesday will be relatively warm for the second week of October with highs in the lower to middle 70s along with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A late-day shower can not be ruled out on Tuesday. There is a slight chance for a shower Tuesday night into early Wednesday then the rest of Wednesday will be mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be warmer with highs in the middle 70s. Thursday will stay relatively warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

