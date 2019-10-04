Early morning forecast Friday, October 4th, 2019

We will still have a shower in a few spots on Friday, especially in the morning and near and west of Route 219. Otherwise, Friday will be a breezy and much cooler day with clouds breaking for sunshine. Temperatures on Friday will likely not rise higher than middle 50s across the higher terrain to the lower 60s in the valley locations, with the breeze making it feel cooler than that. The wind will calm down and the sky will clear Friday night. That will set the stage for a very chilly night. Lows will be in the 30s with a scattered frost.

An area of high pressure will build over the region and give us plenty of sunshine for a while Saturday though some clouds will start to spill into the region later in the day. It will be a bit cool despite the sunshine with highs only in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. We will have nice weather for the Penn State homecoming game against Purdue with a kickoff at noon. The next disturbance will bring clouds back into the region Sunday followed by showers and drizzle developing. The clouds, precipitation and an easterly flow will help to keep things quite cool Sunday with highs in the 50s to near 60. We’ll have periods of rain with maybe thunderstorms on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. Behind that system, clouds will break for sunshine Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Another area of high pressure will give us gorgeous weather for Wednesday into Thursday with sunshine and pleasant afternoons. Highs each day will be near to just above 60.