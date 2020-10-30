Early morning forecast Friday, October 30, 2020

Friday will quite a chilly day. We’re going to have some leftover sprinkles, even a flurry places to the north early. Clouds will break for some sunshine during the afternoon, especially near and east of I-99. Highs will only be in the 40s but a brisk wind is going to add to the chill.

A clearing sky and lighter winds will allow for a colder night Saturday night with lows in the 20s and a hard freeze. Sunshine will mix with some high clouds on Saturday. Highs will be in the 40s. Sunday will become windy and even warmer despite an increase in cloudiness. This is all in advance of a cold front that will bring some showers later in the day.

Behind the cold front, the coldest air of the season will move into the region. We’ll have rain and snow showers with a cold wind Sunday night. Monday will be windy and cold. We’ll have clouds, some sunshine along with a couple of sprinkles and flurries near and east of I-99. Farther to the west, we’ll have a good deal of clouds with more snow showers compared to rain. In fact, at this point a covering of snow seems likely on some of the higher elevations. Temperatures on Monday will only be in the 30s to near 40. Tuesday may start off with a good deal of clouds but the rest of the day will be cool, but not quite as cold with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s. A big warm up is staged for the rest of next week. Wednesday and Thursday will feature sunshine and just a few clouds. Highs will be in the 50s on Wednesday and then we’re going to sneak into the lower 60s on Thursday.