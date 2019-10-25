Early morning forecast Friday, October 25th, 2019

Some clouds will drift into the region by the early morning hours. With return of some clouds, it won’t be quite as chilly Friday morning as it was on Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 30s to near 40.

With this front stalled across the region, we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Friday. North of this front there could be a few showers around, mainly near and north of I-80 during the afternoon hours.

A stronger storm system will push toward the area on Saturday. Clouds will thicken up fast and a steadier, chilly rainfall will develop and could be heavy at times Saturday night. Saturday will be a chilly day with highs in the lower 50s. Some places may not get out of the 40s if the rain starts fast enough. then the rest of the day will feature more clouds and sunshine with the chance of some more rain later in the day period. It will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Rain will taper to showers and should eventually come to an end as this storm bring a front through the region on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be near 60, and if the clearing happens faster, some spots could get well into the 60s.

Behind this system Monday will be a nice day with some sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 60s. Tuesday will also be relatively mild, but not quite as warm, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a late day shower. A stronger front will bring the chance for some showers on Wednesday and it will turn windy and colder on Halloween Day. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s to near 50. It will also be a cold start to the month of November.