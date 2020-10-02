Early morning forecast Friday, October 2, 2020

Another cold front will move through the region Friday and usher in the chilliest air of the season so far. We will have a good deal of clouds west of I-99 on Friday with scattered showers. Farther to the east we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with just the chance for a brief shower or a sprinkle. Temperatures on Friday will not get out Friday night will be quite chilly with patchy clouds and lows in the 40s. Saturday will be another cool day despite a mix of clouds and sunshine. The clouds will be more prominent farther to the north where a shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the 50s.

Sunshine will give way to clouds on Sunday. Showers will start to develop from the west during the afternoon. Highs will in the 50s to near 60. We will continue to have some showers Sunday night into Monday. It will be cool on Monday despite the chance for clearing later in the day. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s. Behind that system, Tuesday will be a nice day with sunshine, a few clouds, and highs near to just above 60. Clouds will increase again on Wednesday with the chance for some showers arriving later in the day. It will try to turn milder on Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Behind that front, Thursday will be brisk and chilly with a cloudy to partly sunny sky and just the chance for a shower in spots.