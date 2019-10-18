Early morning forecast Friday, October 18th, 2019

We’ll continue to have a fair amount of clouds tonight. The wind will stay noticeable, but will diminish a little later tonight. There will be a couple of isolated leftover showers to the west of I-99. Lows tonight will be in the 30s across the higher terrain to the lower 40s in some of the valleys farther to the east. Friday will feature less in the way of wind. There likely will still be some clouds in the region early in the day but the sky should turn partly to mostly sunny. It will still be cool on Friday with highs in the 50s. With less wind and the sunshine, it will feel nice the sun. With a clear sky and light winds it will turn quite chilly. Lows will be in the lower 30s with colder spots dropping into the 20s. This will be a widespread frost and freeze for the region.

After the cold start to the day, we’ll warm up with a good deal of sunshine on Saturday. Highs again on Saturday will be near to just above 60. A disturbance looks like it will pass just to our south on Sunday. Right now it looks like the majority of that rain will stay to our south, but we will have a bit of rain or drizzle in places, especially during the morning hours. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. This system will move off to the east and we will have a break on Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and only the chance for a shower. Highs will be in the 60s. A cold front will bring showers, maybe even a thunderstorm. Behind that front, we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a bit of a breeze on Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Thursday will be a nice day with some sunshine and highs in the 50s.