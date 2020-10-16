Early morning forecast Friday, October 16, 2020

A front is going to stall just to our east on Friday, and a disturbance moving along the front, will help to bring us a damp and chilly start to the day. We will have rain and drizzle at times through the morning and midday, but the rain should shift to our east during the afternoon. In fact we will even have some clearing from the west to the east later in the day. Temperatures will be holding in the 40s most of the day on Friday with a few spots reaching into the lower 50s with some of the late-day clearing. A clear sky and a diminished wind will help it to turn quite chilly Friday night. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s with a fairly widespread frost. In fact, there is a freeze watch in effect for the western part of the state to Jefferson, Indiana, Cambria and Somerset counties.

An area of high pressure building into the region will give us plenty of sunshine Saturday. Despite the sunshine, there will be a chilly breeze with highs near to just above 50. Saturday night will be old again with lows in the lower to middle 30s. Sunday will turn slightly milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be well into the 50s to near 60. The next disturbance seems like will arrive early next week. Monday will become mostly cloudy with some rain developing. As of now it looks like highs will be in the middle to upper 50s, but really that high will depend on the timing of the rain. There will still be showers or a bit of rain early Tuesday, then clouds should break for some sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s. Wednesday will feature more clouds than sunshine with just the chance for a shower. Highs will be close to near 60. Thursday will be a nice day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs near to just above 60.