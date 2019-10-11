Early morning forecast Friday, October 11th, 2019

Friday will start off with areas of fog and low clouds. Early morning lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the day. There will be more sunshine to the west and more in the way of sunshine to the east. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 60s thanks to some clouds and an easterly flow of air.

A weak front will bring scattered showers to the region on Saturday; otherwise, the day will be breezy with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 60s. This front should push off to the east early Sunday leaving us with a partly, if not mostly, sunny sky. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s to near 60. A new area of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Sunshine will fade behind some clouds on Tuesday as the next front approaches the region. There is a slight chance for a shower by the end of the day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 60s. We have the likelihood of more in the way of showers with this front on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 60s. Behind this front, the chilliest air mass of the season so far will move into the region on Thursday. We’ll have a chilly breeze with clouds, some sunshine and the chance for a couple of showers. Highs will be in the 40s to the lower 50s.