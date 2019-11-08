Early morning forecast Friday, November 8th, 2019

We’ll have some bands of flurries and snow showers through Friday along with a very cold wind. Under these bands, you can have a quick covering to an inch or so of snow so be prepared for changing conditions as you drive. There will also be some sunshine Friday, especially near and east of I-80. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 20s on the higher elevations near and west of Route 219 to the middle 30s farther to the south and east. The wind will make it feel even colder than that.

The sky will clear Friday night and lows will be in the teens to near 20. Saturday will be a chilly day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40. There may be a sprinkle or flurry in some spots Saturday night into early Sunday as a warm front passes near the region. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Sunday. It will become breezy and milder with highs near to just above 50. Monday will feature an increase in cloudiness as the next disturbance approaches the region. This disturbance could give us a bit of a wintry mix later Monday into early Tuesday. Behind that system, a very harsh push of winterlike cold is coming our way into the middle of next week. Tuesday will be windy and quite cold with variable cloudiness, flurries and snow showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be even colder with clouds, some sunshine and scattered flurries. Most spots will be struggling to leave the 20s next Wednesday. Thursday will be chilly, but not as cold with a mix of clouds and sunshine.