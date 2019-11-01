Early morning forecast Friday, November 1st, 2019

A wind advisory is in effect for the counties along and west of Route 219 into 10am Friday. Some wind gusts behind the front will reach over 50mph. There will be scattered flurries and a snow shower in spots during the early morning hours on Friday. There could even be a brief dusting on some of the highest ridges. Early morning lows will be in the lower to middle 30s west of Route 219 but still in the lower 40s east of I-99.

Friday will start off quite windy with some leftover flurries then the rest of the day will feature clouds breaking for sunshine with a diminishing wind. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 40s in the valley spots with temperatures holding in the 30s across the ridges.

Saturday will feature sunshine mixing with some clouds and it will stay chilly with highs in the 40s to near 50. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine with a chance for a shower or flurry on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 40s with a gusty wind making it feel even colder than that. Monday will also be seasonably cool with some sunshine and highs in the 40s to near 50. Tuesday will turn a little milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a gusty breeze. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Clouds will increase on Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Colder air will move back into the region with a gusty wind and some clouds on Thursday. There will be some flurries and showers possible on Thursday.