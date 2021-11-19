Early morning forecast, Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday will be a very chilly and windy day. Clouds along with scattered flurries and snow showers should give way to some sunshine. Highs on Friday will only be in the 30s to near 40 with the wind making it feel even colder than that. Saturday will be a tranquil, cool day with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 40s. Another front will return clouds and showers to the area by later in the day on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s. Rain showers may eventually mix with some snow as colder air moves in on Monday. Much colder looks like it will arrive before the Thanksgiving Holiday. In fact, Tuesday looks quite windy and cold with variable cloudiness along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the lower to middle 30s. There will likely be some travel issues heading into Western Pennsylvania. We’ll try to have a little rebound in temperatures from Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday. There will be more clouds than sunshine with some showers or drizzle possible on Thanksgiving Day.

