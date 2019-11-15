Early morning forecast Friday, November 15th, 2019

Friday will feature sunshine that will mix with some clouds during the afternoon, especially the farther north in the region you get. These clouds are from a front that will reinforce some chilly air over the region for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s in the higher elevations to the middle 40s in the deeper valleys east of I-99.

Behind that front, Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine. That sunshine will be out just for moral support as high temperatures will only be in the 30s. It will be chilly to cold, but at least dry, with some sunshine for the Penn State game on Saturday which kicks off at noon. With a clear sky and light winds, Saturday night is going to turn quite cold with low temperatures in the teens. Sunshine will mix with a few clouds on Sunday. It will still be a chilly day with highs in the 30s to near 40. The combination of an area of high pressure locked to our north and a disturbance off of the east coast is going to give us chilly and unsettled weather as we head into next week. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Tuesday into Wednesday will feature a good deal of clouds along with the chance for sprinkles or flurries. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 40s.