Early morning forecast Friday, November 13, 2020

Posted: / Updated:

Friday will feature sunshine and some clouds with highs in the middle 50s. Sunshine will fade behind clouds on Saturday. With the increase in cloudiness, it’s going to be a little cooler with highs near to just above 50.  The next system will bring us  periods of rain on Sunday. It will be a cool rainfall with highs in the 50s.

Behind this system, Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with the chance for a shower or two as another cold front moves into the region. Monday will be a cooler day with highs in the 40s. Even colder air will press into the region with a gusty wind along with scattered flurries and snow showers on Tuesday. Temperatures most of Tuesday will be in the 30s. There will still be the chance for a flurry in places on Wednesday; otherwise, we’ll have clouds and sunshine with a chilly breeze. Highs will be in the 40s.  Thursday will be cool with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 40s.

