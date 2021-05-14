Early morning forecast Friday, May 13, 2021

Friday will feature morning sunshine that will mix with some clouds during the midday and afternoon hours. Once again there will be a couple of isolated sprinkles and/or showers during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. This weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with milder afternoons. There can be a couple of pop-up showers or thunderstorms on either day, but most spots will likely stay rain-free. Highs Saturday will be in the middle to upper 60s. Highs on Sunday will be closer to 70.

It will turn even milder early next week. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Monday with showers arriving during the afternoon. Highs will be near 70. The showers should depart by Tuesday morning. It will become partly to mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday will be a nice day with sunshine a few clouds and highs in the lower to middle 70s. Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with just the chance for a shower later in the day. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

