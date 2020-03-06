Early morning forecast Friday, March 6, 2020

The combination of a front approaching from the west and a disturbance developing off of the Mid-Atlantic coastline is going to give us a more unsettled day on Friday. It will become windy on Friday with considerable cloudiness along with scattered snow and rain showers. There will be a slushy covering of snow over some of the higher terrain later Friday into Friday night. Some ridges could even get an inch, maybe two, of wet snow on the unpaved surfaces. It will also become windy from the midday hours into Friday night. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 30s across the higher terrain to the lower 40s in some of the deeper valleys east of I-99. There will still be some leftover flurries and snow showers around Friday night but they should be done for the most part by Saturday morning. There may still be some areas of clouds early Saturday but then we will turn out partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 30s to the lower 40s. With a clearing sky and lighter winds, it will turn colder Saturday night with lows in the 20s.

An area of high pressure building to our south is going to then set the stage for a dramatic warm up Sunday into Monday. We’ll have a good deal of sunshine on Sunday and it won’t be quite as cold with high temperatures in the 50s. Monday will be breezy and even milder with some sunshine along with highs in the lower to middle 60s. The next system will bring some showers on Tuesday. It will still be relatively mild despite the showers with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Wednesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a shower in places. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 40s to near 50. Sunshine will give way to clouds with highs in the 40s to near 50.