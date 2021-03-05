Early morning forecast Friday, March 5, 2021

An area of high pressure locked to our west will set the stage for chillier air for the end of the week into the weekend. This air will not only be colder, but very dry. Friday will feature sunshine that will mix with some clouds moving in from the Great Lakes. Highs will be only be in the lower to middle 30s and there will be a stiff wind that will make it feel colder than that. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 30s. This high pressure system should drive close enough to give us a partly to mostly sunny sky on Sunday. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40.

A big warm up is coming our way for next week. Sunshine Monday will help us rebound back to near 50. Tuesday will turn breezy and even warmer with sunshine, a few clouds along with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday will be windy and warmer with clouds and sunshine. Highs will near to just above 60. This would be the first time we reach 60 since December 11th. Thursday will still be mild with clouds and sunshine. The next front may bring some showers to the area later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.